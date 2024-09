Videogrep

Videogrep is a command line tool written by Sam Lavigne that searches through dialog in video files and makes "supercuts" based on what it finds. It will recognize .srt or .vtt subtitle tracks, and transcriptions that can be generated with vosk. It's like grep, but for video.

For installation, usage instructions, and code, see: https://github.com/antiboredom/videogrep.

Or read the tutorial.

Gallery

Here are a few videos I've made using Videogrep. For an infinite stream, see CSPAN-5.